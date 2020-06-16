2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT HOME - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT HOME with Ease of Access to 275, Shopping, Dining and St Petersburg Beaches. Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Vinyl Pank Flooring in Bedrooms, with Tile throughtout Remaing Living Areas. Brand New Stackable Washer and Dryer Unit in home and Screened In Patio with storage unit.



Applications are per adult (18 & older)

First full month due at move in

Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)

Liability Insurance & A/C Filter Service is Required

$275 Administrative Fee Due at Move In

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received



For more information visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call

(727) 308-6286



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5672426)