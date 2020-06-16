All apartments in St. Petersburg
2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1
2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1

2525 54th Avenue South · (727) 308-6286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2525 54th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT HOME - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT HOME with Ease of Access to 275, Shopping, Dining and St Petersburg Beaches. Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Vinyl Pank Flooring in Bedrooms, with Tile throughtout Remaing Living Areas. Brand New Stackable Washer and Dryer Unit in home and Screened In Patio with storage unit.

Applications are per adult (18 & older)
First full month due at move in
Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)
Liability Insurance & A/C Filter Service is Required
$275 Administrative Fee Due at Move In
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received

For more information visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call
(727) 308-6286

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5672426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 have any available units?
2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 have?
Some of 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 offer parking?
No, 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 have a pool?
No, 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 have accessible units?
No, 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
