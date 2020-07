Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Best price in area on this Prime 2nd floor 2/2 at Waterside at Coquina Key North offers a beautiful modern kitchen and baths, walk in closet in the master, washer & dryer in the unit, a breezy balcony, and a great waterfront location next to kayak racks and near tennis courts. Secure guard gated community offering special amenities with a gorgeous clubhouse, state of the art fitness facility, fabulous tropical pool area, tennis, and much more. Available now.