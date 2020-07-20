251 MATEO WAY NE

Amenities
Nestled in beautiful Snell Isle. Wow! This duplex is the size of a house! If you have always wanted to live in Snell Isle this very large and unique artsy duplex with an updated kitchen is the answer. A short bike ride to Venoy Park, downtown St Petersburg, and the Saturday Morning Market plus easy access to 275. The bonus room could easily be converted into a third bedroom. Large bedrooms, a sunroom, and a bonus room round out this great find. Please hurry before this gem is gone. Available June 1, 2019. Possibly a little sooner. Please call for details and showings.