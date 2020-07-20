All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:46 AM

251 MATEO WAY NE

251 Mateo Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

251 Mateo Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

Property Amenities
Nestled in beautiful Snell Isle. Wow! This duplex is the size of a house! If you have always wanted to live in Snell Isle this very large and unique artsy duplex with an updated kitchen is the answer. A short bike ride to Venoy Park, downtown St Petersburg, and the Saturday Morning Market plus easy access to 275. The bonus room could easily be converted into a third bedroom. Large bedrooms, a sunroom, and a bonus room round out this great find. Please hurry before this gem is gone. Available June 1, 2019. Possibly a little sooner. Please call for details and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 MATEO WAY NE have any available units?
251 MATEO WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 MATEO WAY NE have?
Some of 251 MATEO WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 MATEO WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
251 MATEO WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 MATEO WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 251 MATEO WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 251 MATEO WAY NE offer parking?
No, 251 MATEO WAY NE does not offer parking.
Does 251 MATEO WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 MATEO WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 MATEO WAY NE have a pool?
No, 251 MATEO WAY NE does not have a pool.
Does 251 MATEO WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 251 MATEO WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 251 MATEO WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 MATEO WAY NE has units with dishwashers.
