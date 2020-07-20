251 MATEO WAY NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nestled in beautiful Snell Isle. Wow! This duplex is the size of a house! If you have always wanted to live in Snell Isle this very large and unique artsy duplex with an updated kitchen is the answer. A short bike ride to Venoy Park, downtown St Petersburg, and the Saturday Morning Market plus easy access to 275. The bonus room could easily be converted into a third bedroom. Large bedrooms, a sunroom, and a bonus room round out this great find. Please hurry before this gem is gone. Available June 1, 2019. Possibly a little sooner. Please call for details and showings.