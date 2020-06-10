2439 15TH AVENUE N

Amenities

House for Rent in St. Petersburg - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Remodeled Kitchen and gorgeous refinished Hardwood Floors! Located 10 minutes from Downtown St Pete, convenient to I-275 and still only 20 min drive to the Beach! The updated Kitchen has newer stainless-steel appliances, brand-new backsplash and countertops, and a pantry cabinet for extra storage. Inside Laundry area with hookup ready for your Washer and Dryer. Must see in person to appreciate the beautiful updates and to see how well maintained this home is -- fresh paint throughout both the Interior and Exterior and more. Newer Windows and Newer A/C and Hot Water Heater (both about 2 years old). Tenant approval required -- prospective Tenants must submit application with $50 non-refundable application fee for each resident age 18 or over - subject to background check, credit check, income verification and rental history/eviction records. First month's rent + additional $1400.00 security deposit due at lease signing. Maximum of 6 occupants. Pets OK with owner approval -- $500.00 security deposit for first approved pet and $200.00 security deposit for each additional approved pet. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn/shrub maintenance. 12-month lease only. Schedule your showing before this super-clean and move-in ready home is gone!