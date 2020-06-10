All apartments in St. Petersburg
2439 15TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:15 PM

2439 15TH AVENUE N

2439 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2439 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Rent in St. Petersburg - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Remodeled Kitchen and gorgeous refinished Hardwood Floors! Located 10 minutes from Downtown St Pete, convenient to I-275 and still only 20 min drive to the Beach! The updated Kitchen has newer stainless-steel appliances, brand-new backsplash and countertops, and a pantry cabinet for extra storage. Inside Laundry area with hookup ready for your Washer and Dryer. Must see in person to appreciate the beautiful updates and to see how well maintained this home is -- fresh paint throughout both the Interior and Exterior and more. Newer Windows and Newer A/C and Hot Water Heater (both about 2 years old). Tenant approval required -- prospective Tenants must submit application with $50 non-refundable application fee for each resident age 18 or over - subject to background check, credit check, income verification and rental history/eviction records. First month's rent + additional $1400.00 security deposit due at lease signing. Maximum of 6 occupants. Pets OK with owner approval -- $500.00 security deposit for first approved pet and $200.00 security deposit for each additional approved pet. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn/shrub maintenance. 12-month lease only. Schedule your showing before this super-clean and move-in ready home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 15TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2439 15TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 15TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2439 15TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 15TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2439 15TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 15TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 15TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 2439 15TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2439 15TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2439 15TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 15TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 15TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2439 15TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2439 15TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2439 15TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 15TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 15TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
