2403 40th Street North

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath (2nd enclosed bathroom in garage with a shower) solid concrete block home with an oversized one car garage and enclosed back porch with carpet. This home is SUPER CLEAN with a large kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Additional details include a super sized master bedroom with double closets (14.5 ft X 12.5 ft), circular driveway, large corner lot, energy efficient windows, dishwasher and ample overhead storage in the garage. This home is in the highly desirable, family friendly Harshaw area, which is centrally located between downtown St Pete and the Tyrone area. It is also 1/2 mile from Gladden Park recreation center.



(RLNE5202273)