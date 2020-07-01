All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

2403 40th Street North

2403 40th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2403 40th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath (2nd enclosed bathroom in garage with a shower) solid concrete block home with an oversized one car garage and enclosed back porch with carpet. This home is SUPER CLEAN with a large kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Additional details include a super sized master bedroom with double closets (14.5 ft X 12.5 ft), circular driveway, large corner lot, energy efficient windows, dishwasher and ample overhead storage in the garage. This home is in the highly desirable, family friendly Harshaw area, which is centrally located between downtown St Pete and the Tyrone area. It is also 1/2 mile from Gladden Park recreation center.

(RLNE5202273)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 40th Street North have any available units?
2403 40th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 40th Street North have?
Some of 2403 40th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 40th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
2403 40th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 40th Street North pet-friendly?
No, 2403 40th Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2403 40th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 2403 40th Street North offers parking.
Does 2403 40th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 40th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 40th Street North have a pool?
No, 2403 40th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 2403 40th Street North have accessible units?
No, 2403 40th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 40th Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 40th Street North has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
