236 6TH AVENUE N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking media room

Ideal location near Downtown and Bayshore Drive in The Old Northeast. Clean and modern 1250sqft apartment occupies the entire top floor of an adorable 1920's building on 6th Ave N. 2nd story apartment with lots of light, wood floors, kitchen and both bathrooms are updated. Plenty of storage. Extra room (no closet) can be office, third bedroom, or use your imagination. Features include hard to find central AC / heat as well as laundry room inside apartment.



Private deck is great for relaxing or enjoying happy hour. Enjoy wandering the brick-lined streets as you visit the neighborhood spots like the Palladium Theater, Straub and Vinoy Park. This apartment is located just a couple blocks from Downtown, Bayshore Dr., and 4th Ave. There’s an excellent local coffee shop (Black Crow), pizzeria, and pub just two blocks away. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent.



Open parking on property and street parking available with a city permit. First month rent and $1,000 security required to move in. Pets welcome, one-time pet fee is $200. Available July 1. Credit history/background check required. 24 hr notice required to view property.