St. Petersburg, FL
236 6TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:12 AM

236 6TH AVENUE N

236 6th Avenue North · (352) 373-0032
Location

236 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Ideal location near Downtown and Bayshore Drive in The Old Northeast. Clean and modern 1250sqft apartment occupies the entire top floor of an adorable 1920's building on 6th Ave N.  2nd story apartment with lots of light, wood floors, kitchen and both bathrooms are updated. Plenty of storage. Extra room (no closet) can be office, third bedroom, or use your imagination. Features include hard to find central AC / heat as well as laundry room inside apartment. 

Private deck is great for relaxing or enjoying happy hour. Enjoy wandering the brick-lined streets as you visit the neighborhood spots like the Palladium Theater, Straub and Vinoy Park. This apartment is located just a couple blocks from Downtown, Bayshore Dr., and 4th Ave. There’s an excellent local coffee shop (Black Crow), pizzeria, and pub just two blocks away. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent.

Open parking on property and street parking available with a city permit. First month rent and $1,000 security required to move in. Pets welcome, one-time pet fee is $200. Available July 1. Credit history/background check required. 24 hr notice required to view property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 6TH AVENUE N have any available units?
236 6TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 6TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 236 6TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 6TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
236 6TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 6TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 6TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 236 6TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 236 6TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 236 6TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 6TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 6TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 236 6TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 236 6TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 236 6TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 236 6TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 6TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
