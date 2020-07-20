2323 46TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home just a few blocks from the gorgeous Gulfport area of St. Petersburg. With 5 bedrooms and 3 full size bathrooms, there's more than enough room for the family to enjoy each other's company without being too close. Did I mention it's a split floor plan? This home also features plenty of cooking space with an "L" shaped kitchen that includes a built-in, eat-at bar. Come home and relax in your separate family room with a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the coolness of a BRAND NEW A/C. You have plenty of parking space with the extra wide driveway. Want a place to cookout and have fun? This home also features a sizable fenced-in back yard, with wide front gates if you have some big toys to park ...........



Requirements: Make 2.5x rent, credit 600+, no evictions last 2 years. Renters insurance and tenant liability insurance required. No section 8