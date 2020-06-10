All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:58 PM

2311 35th Avenue North

2311 35th Avenue North
Location

2311 35th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE NEIGHBORHOOD Take a look at this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open floor plan with a florida room and a spacious garage with 1458 square feet of living space. This new kitchen is fantastic with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and spacious cabinets. This bathrooms have also seen a nice upgrade. Painted in a neutral but fresh color, this open floor plan house with showcase all of your furnishings and artwork. A LARGE private backyard is perfect for all of the entertaining you wish to do plus all of the relaxing in the beautiful sunshine that St. Petersburg has to offer. Close to everything including downtown St. Pete and the world class beaches. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON APRIL 25TH.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

