Come see this well maintained home in sought after Kenwood. This home features an updated bathroom and kitchen, a brand new deck in the backyard, and newly installed fencing perfect for a family with pets. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a two car detached garage with alley access. Plenty of parking. Minutes from I-275, Tampa, our beautiful Gulf Beaches, and shopping. Move in as soon as June 24rd. Schedule your showing today!