23 CRESCENT PLACE S

UPDATED TOWNHOUSE STEPS FROM THE WATER! Located in sought after Marina Bay just 5 minutes from the world renowned St Pete Beach and 5 minutes to vibrant downtown St Petersburg. Impressive high end finishes found in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 4+ car garage, 2 car carport, 1,345 SqFt residence. Top of the line rich stranded bamboo flooring in the main living areas and office, completely upgraded kitchen with light granite counter tops, stunning solid wood cabinetry, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Beautiful coastal contemporary design, vaulted ceilings, newer hurricane impact windows, and large office space. Split floor plan offers ultimate privacy. Wake up in the stunning west facing master bedroom to watch the boats as they pass by. The spacious master also boasts high ceilings, updated bathroom, and an oversized walk in closet. Entertain on the 19x12 SqFt screened in back porch with gorgeous water views. Luxurious amenities include 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, fitness center, and club house.