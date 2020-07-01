All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

23 CRESCENT PLACE S

23 Crescent Place South · No Longer Available
Location

23 Crescent Place South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
UPDATED TOWNHOUSE STEPS FROM THE WATER! Located in sought after Marina Bay just 5 minutes from the world renowned St Pete Beach and 5 minutes to vibrant downtown St Petersburg. Impressive high end finishes found in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 4+ car garage, 2 car carport, 1,345 SqFt residence. Top of the line rich stranded bamboo flooring in the main living areas and office, completely upgraded kitchen with light granite counter tops, stunning solid wood cabinetry, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Beautiful coastal contemporary design, vaulted ceilings, newer hurricane impact windows, and large office space. Split floor plan offers ultimate privacy. Wake up in the stunning west facing master bedroom to watch the boats as they pass by. The spacious master also boasts high ceilings, updated bathroom, and an oversized walk in closet. Entertain on the 19x12 SqFt screened in back porch with gorgeous water views. Luxurious amenities include 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, fitness center, and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 CRESCENT PLACE S have any available units?
23 CRESCENT PLACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 CRESCENT PLACE S have?
Some of 23 CRESCENT PLACE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 CRESCENT PLACE S currently offering any rent specials?
23 CRESCENT PLACE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 CRESCENT PLACE S pet-friendly?
No, 23 CRESCENT PLACE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 23 CRESCENT PLACE S offer parking?
Yes, 23 CRESCENT PLACE S offers parking.
Does 23 CRESCENT PLACE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 CRESCENT PLACE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 CRESCENT PLACE S have a pool?
Yes, 23 CRESCENT PLACE S has a pool.
Does 23 CRESCENT PLACE S have accessible units?
No, 23 CRESCENT PLACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 23 CRESCENT PLACE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 CRESCENT PLACE S has units with dishwashers.

