All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2244 4TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2244 4TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

2244 4TH AVENUE N

2244 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2244 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home located in Historic Kenwood. New roof and A/C for increased efficiency. Inviting front porch to enjoy the cool summer breeze. Hardwood floors though out the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Big open living room / dining room combination with a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Cute galley kitchen with tile countertops and tile floors. Huge family room with tile floors which leads out to backyard. Privacy fence around the large backyard and one car garage with lots of storage. Don't miss this opportunity to live in highly desirable Historic Kenwood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2244 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2244 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2244 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2244 4TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2244 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2244 4TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2244 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2244 4TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2244 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2244 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2244 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 4TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus