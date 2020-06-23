2244 4TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home located in Historic Kenwood. New roof and A/C for increased efficiency. Inviting front porch to enjoy the cool summer breeze. Hardwood floors though out the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Big open living room / dining room combination with a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Cute galley kitchen with tile countertops and tile floors. Huge family room with tile floors which leads out to backyard. Privacy fence around the large backyard and one car garage with lots of storage. Don't miss this opportunity to live in highly desirable Historic Kenwood!