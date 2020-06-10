All apartments in St. Petersburg
2235 13TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:07 AM

2235 13TH AVENUE N

2235 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2235 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Cute cottage 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. Just a 7 minute drive to downtown St Pete. Beautiful view of the park! Right Across the street from lake and playground! Well equipped updated kitchen and newer vinyl flooring throughout. Freshly painted inside and out. Washer and dyer hookups in garage. Dog OK ...no vicious breeds . 12 month lease term .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2235 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2235 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2235 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 13TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 2235 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2235 13TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2235 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 13TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2235 13TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2235 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2235 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 13TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
