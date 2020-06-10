2235 13TH AVENUE N

2235 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 North Kenwood
Very Cute cottage 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. Just a 7 minute drive to downtown St Pete. Beautiful view of the park! Right Across the street from lake and playground! Well equipped updated kitchen and newer vinyl flooring throughout. Freshly painted inside and out. Washer and dyer hookups in garage. Dog OK ...no vicious breeds . 12 month lease term .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
