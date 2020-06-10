2235 13TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very Cute cottage 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. Just a 7 minute drive to downtown St Pete. Beautiful view of the park! Right Across the street from lake and playground! Well equipped updated kitchen and newer vinyl flooring throughout. Freshly painted inside and out. Washer and dyer hookups in garage. Dog OK ...no vicious breeds . 12 month lease term .