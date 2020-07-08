All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2220 Melrose Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2220 Melrose Avenue South
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

2220 Melrose Avenue South

2220 Melrose Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2220 Melrose Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1643314

A spacious rental home on corner lot in St. Petersburg! Your next home includes

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Large family room, dining room + bonus room!
--Attached garage
--Central air
--Stainless steel appliances
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Outside patio

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

|Amenities: Tile throughout,Den/Office,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Melrose Avenue South have any available units?
2220 Melrose Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Melrose Avenue South have?
Some of 2220 Melrose Avenue South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Melrose Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Melrose Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Melrose Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Melrose Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Melrose Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Melrose Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2220 Melrose Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Melrose Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Melrose Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2220 Melrose Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Melrose Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2220 Melrose Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Melrose Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Melrose Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus