2220 Melrose Avenue South

A spacious rental home on corner lot in St. Petersburg! Your next home includes
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Large family room, dining room + bonus room!
--Attached garage
--Central air
--Stainless steel appliances
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Outside patio
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
