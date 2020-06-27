All apartments in St. Petersburg
2201 14th Ave

2201 14th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2201 14th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e712f4089 ---- MO/LB **APPLICATION PENDING** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is an eye-catcher the moment you come up the street! It has pristine landscaping and jaw dropping curb appeal! As you walk up, you will notice the charming front porch, spacious enough for outside dining or simply enjoying our breezy Florida evenings. Inside you will see the spacious, two separate living areas. The kitchen comes with ample cabinet space, so storage will not be an issue! The master bedroom leads right out to the pool area, which is caged and equipped with a large patio area, perfect for entertaining! POOL AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! This home in this area will not last, so schedule a showing today!!! ** HOT TUB HEATER DOESNT WORK**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 14th Ave have any available units?
2201 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2201 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2201 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 14th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2201 14th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2201 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 2201 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2201 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 14th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2201 14th Ave has a pool.
Does 2201 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2201 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 14th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

