220 22ND AVENUE N
220 22ND AVENUE N

220 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

220 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home for rent in historic Old Northeast Neighborhood. Remodeled throughout. Split floor plan includes 2 bedrooms in front, and a master Bedroom & Bath in rear of the house. Large, fenced in private back yard. Double-wide Gate entrance to yard large enough to store Campers, boats, etc. with parking pad behind fenced in yard. Close to Crescent Lake Park, Trader Joe Market, Retail Shops & Restaurants. Unit is rented UNFURNISHED, some photos are staged. Washer & Dryer Hookup inside. Bring your own washer & Dryer. All room sizes approximate. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 220 22ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 220 22ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 22ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 220 22ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 220 22ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 220 22ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 220 22ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 22ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 22ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 220 22ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 220 22ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 220 22ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 220 22ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 22ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
