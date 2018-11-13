220 22ND AVENUE N

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home for rent in historic Old Northeast Neighborhood. Remodeled throughout. Split floor plan includes 2 bedrooms in front, and a master Bedroom & Bath in rear of the house. Large, fenced in private back yard. Double-wide Gate entrance to yard large enough to store Campers, boats, etc. with parking pad behind fenced in yard. Close to Crescent Lake Park, Trader Joe Market, Retail Shops & Restaurants. Unit is rented UNFURNISHED, some photos are staged. Washer & Dryer Hookup inside. Bring your own washer & Dryer. All room sizes approximate. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets.