Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
218 10th Ave N #B
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

218 10th Ave N #B

218 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

218 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4792b80e3 ---- Available August 10th with a move in date up to 15 days - currently tenant occupied This is the one you have been looking for! Old Northeast 1/1 in a duplex with central air, hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, off street parking and more PHOTOS OF UNIT A - SIMILAR UNIT In unit washer/dryer left for tenant convenience - not warranted Only one next door neighbor Huge back yard and lawn maintenance is included in rent Water, sewer, trash and pest control included Gas water heater cuts down on your electric bill Sorry no pets Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com $50 non-refundable application fee per adult covers credit and background check Full first month\'s rent and security to move in with approved credit. Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit. /Security Deposit $900.00 / Deposit /Lease Terms 1 Year 2 Year /Included Utilities water, sewer, trash and pest control included /Pet Policy No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 10th Ave N #B have any available units?
218 10th Ave N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 10th Ave N #B have?
Some of 218 10th Ave N #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 10th Ave N #B currently offering any rent specials?
218 10th Ave N #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 10th Ave N #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 10th Ave N #B is pet friendly.
Does 218 10th Ave N #B offer parking?
Yes, 218 10th Ave N #B offers parking.
Does 218 10th Ave N #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 10th Ave N #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 10th Ave N #B have a pool?
No, 218 10th Ave N #B does not have a pool.
Does 218 10th Ave N #B have accessible units?
No, 218 10th Ave N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 218 10th Ave N #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 10th Ave N #B does not have units with dishwashers.

