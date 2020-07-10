218 10th Ave N #B

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4792b80e3 ---- Available August 10th with a move in date up to 15 days - currently tenant occupied This is the one you have been looking for! Old Northeast 1/1 in a duplex with central air, hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, off street parking and more PHOTOS OF UNIT A - SIMILAR UNIT In unit washer/dryer left for tenant convenience - not warranted Only one next door neighbor Huge back yard and lawn maintenance is included in rent Water, sewer, trash and pest control included Gas water heater cuts down on your electric bill Sorry no pets Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com $50 non-refundable application fee per adult covers credit and background check Full first month\'s rent and security to move in with approved credit. Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit. /Security Deposit $900.00 / Deposit /Lease Terms 1 Year 2 Year /Included Utilities water, sewer, trash and pest control included /Pet Policy No Pets Allowed