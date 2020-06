Amenities

One bedroom, one bath upstairs garage apartment with large bonus room, awesome tiled bathroom. Updated kitchen with nice tile backdrop. Located near Woodlawn Park, with easy access to I-275, Tropicana Field, and downtown St. Petersburg. Access to garage below and washer & dryer. Small, shady courtyard on side for your grill and relaxing outside. One small pet only. No aggressive breeds.