2121 CORONADA WAY S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

3BR/2BA REMODELED & UPDATED HOME in LAKEWOOD ESTATES just steps to ST PETERSBURG GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, 5 minutes to I-275 and 9 minutes to DOWNTOWN ST PETE --- AND close to Award Winning GULF BEACHES, SKYWAY BRIDGE and The Skyway Marine District!!! On a QUARTER ACRE Lot, this TRI-LEVEL Home has been wonderfully REMODELED and Beautifully UPDATED! LARGE Cheerful Living Room w/ TILE Floor + FORMAL DINING ROOM with GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS! UPDATED Designer Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Lots of Counters & Cabinets --- PLUS Large PANTRY! Two Bedrooms have BEAUTIFUL OAK Flooring, Ceiling Fans and are spacious enough for King Size Beds. BOTH Bathrooms have 100% HIGH QUALITY UPDATES & the JACUZZI BATH is perfect for relaxing after a long day! LARGE 3rd Bedroom could be OFFICE or FAMILY ROOM & has LAUNDRY CLOSET with NEWER WASHER & DRYER + PRIVATE Door to Back Yard! HUGE NEWLY FENCED Back Yard with Open PATIO/GAZEBO perfect for BBQs, outdoor activities & entertaining friends & family! DOUBLE WIDE Fence Gate allows for Back Yard Storage of a Boat, RV and/or Camper! STORAGE SHED for EXTRA Storage! Pet Ok with a Non-Refundable Fee of $350 and Pet Profile.