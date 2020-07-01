2121 2nd Ave S

Amenities

Warehouse/Studio off Central Ave in St. Pete!! Unique space perfect for a small business and living area with over 2600 sqft. Ideal for a gallery, sales shop, additional storage or offsite conference area. In the rear of this building is garage entrance for easy offloading. Soaring ceilings with expressed trusses and concrete flooring for easy minimal maintenance living. Additional features include a built-in shelving in the office space, a bathroom that has a walk-in shower. The lot is fenced and offers off-street parking. Pet friendly on a case by case basis. Located in the up and coming art district it is perfect for a new company or an established one! Location is perfect being the middle of the warehouse district. Central Ave is blocks away, a short stroll will lead you to chain and local restaurants. Close to area beaches as well as easy commute to anywhere with several different routes available to you. Available Now.