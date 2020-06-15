2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Waterfront home with pool in NE St Petersburg Venetian Isles. Available July 19th, 2020 contact agent. Canal opens to Tampa Bay right to the renowned Skyway Bridge to Gulf. A boat may tie up temporarily only two poles at end of dock, screened in pool, open family room, three bedrooms: king, queen and bunk bed with full and twin configuration. Beautifully furnished, comfortable with lovely water views

Seasonal Summer Rate $5750/mo Plus tax includes utilities, Winter rate $6900 plus tax. Includes utilities.. Near I-275 and airports, downtown St Petersburg and gulf beaches great location. Included are lawn, pool and pest. 13% tax on rentals Less than 6 mos . Exit cleaning fee $230. Back ground required on leases paid monthly. 1-3 mos security $1,000. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask! Thank you for your cooperation.”