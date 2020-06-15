All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE
2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE

2096 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast · (727) 800-5906
Location

2096 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Venetian Isles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Waterfront home with pool in NE St Petersburg Venetian Isles. Available July 19th, 2020 contact agent. Canal opens to Tampa Bay right to the renowned Skyway Bridge to Gulf. A boat may tie up temporarily only two poles at end of dock, screened in pool, open family room, three bedrooms: king, queen and bunk bed with full and twin configuration. Beautifully furnished, comfortable with lovely water views
Seasonal Summer Rate $5750/mo Plus tax includes utilities, Winter rate $6900 plus tax. Includes utilities.. Near I-275 and airports, downtown St Petersburg and gulf beaches great location. Included are lawn, pool and pest. 13% tax on rentals Less than 6 mos . Exit cleaning fee $230. Back ground required on leases paid monthly. 1-3 mos security $1,000. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask! Thank you for your cooperation.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have any available units?
2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have?
Some of 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
