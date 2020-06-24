2053 29th Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 2/1 House for rent in St. Pete - Cute 2/1 home in St. Pete! Home features lovely front yard with a porch and spacious back yard with a deck! Beautiful hardwood floors. W/D hookups in the home for easy access. Storage shed in the back for extra storage space. Located close to shopping, dining, public transportation, and many other St. Pete amenities! Call today to set up a showing!!



$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+

No Evictions Within 5 Years

No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances

Must make 3x the monthly rent

Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit

Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit

2 pet maximum

No aggressive dog breeds

$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet

***Pets accepted upon owner approval

***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3802937)