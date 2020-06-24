All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2053 29th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2053 29th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2053 29th Ave N

2053 29th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2053 29th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 2/1 House for rent in St. Pete - Cute 2/1 home in St. Pete! Home features lovely front yard with a porch and spacious back yard with a deck! Beautiful hardwood floors. W/D hookups in the home for easy access. Storage shed in the back for extra storage space. Located close to shopping, dining, public transportation, and many other St. Pete amenities! Call today to set up a showing!!

$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3802937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 29th Ave N have any available units?
2053 29th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 29th Ave N have?
Some of 2053 29th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 29th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2053 29th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 29th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 29th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2053 29th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2053 29th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2053 29th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 29th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 29th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2053 29th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2053 29th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2053 29th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 29th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 29th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus