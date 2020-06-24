2053 29th Ave N

Amenities
Quaint 2/1 House for rent in St. Pete - Cute 2/1 home in St. Pete! Home features lovely front yard with a porch and spacious back yard with a deck! Beautiful hardwood floors. W/D hookups in the home for easy access. Storage shed in the back for extra storage space. Located close to shopping, dining, public transportation, and many other St. Pete amenities! Call today to set up a showing!!
$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
