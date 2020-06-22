All apartments in St. Petersburg
2021 44th Avenue North

Location

2021 44th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Harris Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy spacious home conveniently located in St. Petersburg. Come relax in the large front yard with mature landscaping providing plenty of shade perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Lots of extra parking makes it easy to accommodate additional guest vehicles and a boat. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has open kitchen with island and convenient access to dining room. Large front bedroom has customized closets and access to indoor laundry room. The unique master bedroom features walk through closet with bonus room. The two additional bedrooms are perfect for growing family or office space. Close to a city park, nearby lake for fishing, and quick access to the interstate makes this property a fantastic find!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 44th Avenue North have any available units?
2021 44th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 44th Avenue North have?
Some of 2021 44th Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 44th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2021 44th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 44th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 44th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2021 44th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2021 44th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 2021 44th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 44th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 44th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2021 44th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2021 44th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2021 44th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 44th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 44th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
