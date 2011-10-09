2011 10TH ST S

Amenities

LAKEVIEW HEIGHTS - ST. PETE - COMPLETELY REMODELED - Charming 4BR/2BA, cute home with picket fence. Freshly painted interior, Updated Kitchen is updated with new cabinets,granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are spacious with tile floors for easy maintenance. Updated Baths. Inside Laundry Room. Nice size master bedroom and bath. Convenient to Downtown St. Pete for shopping, restaurants and maybe a Ray's game!



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (727) 513-6238 or email tp1-00548@rent.dynasty.com



