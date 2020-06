Amenities

Cute Single Family Florida Bungalow. This 2 bed, 1 bath has an open concept with Living/Dining room combination. Nice Vinyl Wood flooring in Bonus, Living and Dining rooms. Bonus room opens up into the living room and can be used as an office or study. The bedrooms are located off of the hallway with washer/dryer hookups. Large lot. Convenient to Gulfport and Downtown St. Petersburg.