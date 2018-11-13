All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

1920 14th Avenue South

1920 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1920 14th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 14th Avenue South have any available units?
1920 14th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1920 14th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1920 14th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 14th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 14th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1920 14th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1920 14th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1920 14th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 14th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 14th Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 1920 14th Avenue South has a pool.
Does 1920 14th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1920 14th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 14th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 14th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 14th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 14th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

