1901 74th Avenue North

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1281404



Pool Home! Pool and Lawn maintenance are included in the price of the rent. This spacious St Petersburg pool home has everything you need, 3 large bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, a large Florida room with a pool view and a 2 car garage. Open Kitchen with 42" custom made cabinets, top of line stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Ceramic tile throughout. Spacious Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with stand-up shower. This home has been hurricane protected and also boasts a fenced yard, a large pool with child protection fence and a nice patio for entertaining. It is in a great location, close to schools, only 12 minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, 20 minutes from Tampa International and downtown Tampa. Close to St. Pete, Madeira and Clearwater beaches.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.