Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:38 PM

1901 74th Avenue North

1901 74th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1901 74th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1281404

Pool Home! Pool and Lawn maintenance are included in the price of the rent. This spacious St Petersburg pool home has everything you need, 3 large bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, a large Florida room with a pool view and a 2 car garage. Open Kitchen with 42" custom made cabinets, top of line stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Ceramic tile throughout. Spacious Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with stand-up shower. This home has been hurricane protected and also boasts a fenced yard, a large pool with child protection fence and a nice patio for entertaining. It is in a great location, close to schools, only 12 minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, 20 minutes from Tampa International and downtown Tampa. Close to St. Pete, Madeira and Clearwater beaches.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Pool,Attached 2 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,Ceiling fans throughout,Paver Lanai,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Florida room,Fenced yard,Paver Pool,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 74th Avenue North have any available units?
1901 74th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 74th Avenue North have?
Some of 1901 74th Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 74th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1901 74th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 74th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 74th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1901 74th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 1901 74th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 1901 74th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 74th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 74th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 1901 74th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 1901 74th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1901 74th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 74th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 74th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
