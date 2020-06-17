Rent Calculator
1827 20TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1827 20TH AVENUE N
1827 20th Avenue North
No Longer Available
Location
1827 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Great location, minutes from downtown St Petersburg, close to Tampa. Well-maintained with original wood floors. Bonus room. Great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1827 20TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1827 20TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1827 20TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1827 20TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 20TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1827 20TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1827 20TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1827 20TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1827 20TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 20TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 20TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1827 20TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1827 20TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1827 20TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 20TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 20TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 20TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 20TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
