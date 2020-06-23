1801 NW 75th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Great location. Beautiful large condo, elevators, tile/wood floors, double walk in closets, washer and dryer inside (will be replaced for new ones), 2018 air conditioner, screened patio overlooking very nice garden area, wood kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Plenty of guest parking. Bus stop. Publix and other convenient stores across the street. Close to Sawgrass Mills, restaurants and highways (Florida Turnpike and I75), Association requires 650 credit score. Cats allowed. Park right in front of building on guest parking spaces. Closet walls will painted.