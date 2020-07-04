All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1785 72nd Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1785 72nd Ave NE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1785 72nd Ave NE

1785 72nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1785 72nd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Harbor Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
5-Bedroom Lakefront Beauty - Gorgeous lake views from nearly every room in this estate home. Highest quality finishes including Brazilian hardwood floors throughout, expansive gourmet kitchen with sitting area, custom solid wood 42 cabinetry, granite, stainless steel appliances, double oven, cooktop, and a great bar for guests to relax enjoying a cocktail while dinner is prepared. Entertaining is a breeze with a convenient layout where friends and family can flow throughout as well as in and out of the paver pool deck with ease. Split floor plan has a master suite has an en-suite bath alongside an additional bedroom on the other side with a custom designed walk-in closet and safe Room. 2 bedrooms are on the opposing side including an additional room with private entry to a gated side yard. Enjoy cozy evenings with a wood-burning fireplace in the family room with glass doors leading to an additional entertaining space just outside the family room which overlooks the cattails of the serene lake. Perfect location for kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddle boarding and just over a berm awaits the waters of Tampa Bay-port over the berm and you are in salt water. Located 10 minutes from the amazing restaurants, museums, parks and shopping in downtown St Pete and 20 minutes to Tampa Intl airport. Easy access to Tampa via 4th Street and I-275. Zoned in one of the top ranked schools, Shore Acres Elementary as well as minutes from several private schools.
It's available for occupancy April 15, 2020.
This is offered unfurnished on an annual lease.
Call Julie for more details. (727) 440-8108
SORRY... NO PETS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 72nd Ave NE have any available units?
1785 72nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1785 72nd Ave NE have?
Some of 1785 72nd Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 72nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1785 72nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 72nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1785 72nd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1785 72nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1785 72nd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1785 72nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 72nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 72nd Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 1785 72nd Ave NE has a pool.
Does 1785 72nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1785 72nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 72nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1785 72nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus