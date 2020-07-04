1785 72nd Ave NE

Amenities

5-Bedroom Lakefront Beauty - Gorgeous lake views from nearly every room in this estate home. Highest quality finishes including Brazilian hardwood floors throughout, expansive gourmet kitchen with sitting area, custom solid wood 42 cabinetry, granite, stainless steel appliances, double oven, cooktop, and a great bar for guests to relax enjoying a cocktail while dinner is prepared. Entertaining is a breeze with a convenient layout where friends and family can flow throughout as well as in and out of the paver pool deck with ease. Split floor plan has a master suite has an en-suite bath alongside an additional bedroom on the other side with a custom designed walk-in closet and safe Room. 2 bedrooms are on the opposing side including an additional room with private entry to a gated side yard. Enjoy cozy evenings with a wood-burning fireplace in the family room with glass doors leading to an additional entertaining space just outside the family room which overlooks the cattails of the serene lake. Perfect location for kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddle boarding and just over a berm awaits the waters of Tampa Bay-port over the berm and you are in salt water. Located 10 minutes from the amazing restaurants, museums, parks and shopping in downtown St Pete and 20 minutes to Tampa Intl airport. Easy access to Tampa via 4th Street and I-275. Zoned in one of the top ranked schools, Shore Acres Elementary as well as minutes from several private schools.

It's available for occupancy April 15, 2020.

This is offered unfurnished on an annual lease.

Call Julie for more details. (727) 440-8108

No Pets Allowed



