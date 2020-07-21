All apartments in St. Petersburg
1770 17th Street South unit 1

1770 17th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1770 17th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
WOW!! Available is a very nice large 3 bedroom 1 bathroom . Beautiful big house with lots of square footage for you and your family, just minutes to commute and beaches!
-Please add a 100$ per month for utilities
- Lawn care included!
- Huge car garage available for an additional amount (150$ per month)
Schedule your showing today at your most convenient time. It is freshly painted and updated. Pets are allowed . Laundry room inside the unit. EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

