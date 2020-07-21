1770 17th Street South unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW!! Available is a very nice large 3 bedroom 1 bathroom . Beautiful big house with lots of square footage for you and your family, just minutes to commute and beaches!

-Please add a 100$ per month for utilities

- Lawn care included!

- Huge car garage available for an additional amount (150$ per month)

Schedule your showing today at your most convenient time. It is freshly painted and updated. Pets are allowed . Laundry room inside the unit. EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!