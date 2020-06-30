1750 COLORADO AVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPACIOUS BRICK HOME CORNER LOT - Check out this Spacious 3BR/2BA home with a garage, lots of storage, and just one block off of Bayshore Blvd in St. Petersburg. Large fenced in Back Yard, Screened Porch, on a Large Corner Lot. Close to restaurants and shopping. Hurry, it won't last long.



Security Deposit Required, Prorated Rent upon 2nd. Month

Applications 85.00 per adult over the age of 18

Administration Fee of 275.00

Liability Insurance & A/C Filter Service Required



(RLNE3242845)