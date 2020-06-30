All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1750 COLORADO AVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1750 COLORADO AVE NE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1750 COLORADO AVE NE

1750 Colorado Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1750 Colorado Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPACIOUS BRICK HOME CORNER LOT - Check out this Spacious 3BR/2BA home with a garage, lots of storage, and just one block off of Bayshore Blvd in St. Petersburg. Large fenced in Back Yard, Screened Porch, on a Large Corner Lot. Close to restaurants and shopping. Hurry, it won't last long.

Security Deposit Required, Prorated Rent upon 2nd. Month
Applications 85.00 per adult over the age of 18
Administration Fee of 275.00
Liability Insurance & A/C Filter Service Required

For more information visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call
1(727) 513-0708, colo1750@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE3242845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 COLORADO AVE NE have any available units?
1750 COLORADO AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 COLORADO AVE NE have?
Some of 1750 COLORADO AVE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 COLORADO AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1750 COLORADO AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 COLORADO AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 COLORADO AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 1750 COLORADO AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1750 COLORADO AVE NE offers parking.
Does 1750 COLORADO AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 COLORADO AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 COLORADO AVE NE have a pool?
No, 1750 COLORADO AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1750 COLORADO AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1750 COLORADO AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 COLORADO AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 COLORADO AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus