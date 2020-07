Amenities

Super Cute Single Family Home for Rent Now. We are only doing a 6 month lease for this property! 2 bed 1 bath with a fireplace and washer and dryer provided. Entire house is vinyl flooring so no carpet! This home is close to everything! 2 minute drive to downtown St. Pete, Vinoy, the beach, restaurants and much more!