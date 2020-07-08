1729 29TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of St Pete. Minutes from downtown, close to the highway, easy commute to Tampa/airports/hospitals. The house has recently been restored - new central HVAC, new floors, new granite countertops, new ceiling fans, new bath, new paint interior & exterior, new landscaping. Fenced in yard with parking pad. Front porch faces south and receives lots of sunlight, great for enjoying your morning coffee! Third bedroom has its own exterior door and would work well as an office/studio or bedroom. Washer/dryer hookups are in place in indoor laundry room. Utilities are billed monthly.