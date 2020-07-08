All apartments in St. Petersburg
1729 29TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:11 PM

1729 29TH AVENUE N

1729 29th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1729 29th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of St Pete. Minutes from downtown, close to the highway, easy commute to Tampa/airports/hospitals. The house has recently been restored - new central HVAC, new floors, new granite countertops, new ceiling fans, new bath, new paint interior & exterior, new landscaping. Fenced in yard with parking pad. Front porch faces south and receives lots of sunlight, great for enjoying your morning coffee! Third bedroom has its own exterior door and would work well as an office/studio or bedroom. Washer/dryer hookups are in place in indoor laundry room. Utilities are billed monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 29TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1729 29TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 29TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1729 29TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 29TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1729 29TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 29TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1729 29TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1729 29TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1729 29TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1729 29TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 29TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 29TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1729 29TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1729 29TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1729 29TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 29TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 29TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

