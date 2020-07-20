All apartments in St. Petersburg
1710 QUEEN STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1710 QUEEN STREET S

1710 Queen Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Queen Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Cute one-story bungalow on a quiet curved street near a small park. Enclosed porch provides more living space. Two bedrooms and a bonus space in the back behind the kitchen. WD hookups. Small backyard and garage for storage. Tenant pays all utilities. Perfect for your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 QUEEN STREET S have any available units?
1710 QUEEN STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 QUEEN STREET S have?
Some of 1710 QUEEN STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 QUEEN STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1710 QUEEN STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 QUEEN STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1710 QUEEN STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1710 QUEEN STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1710 QUEEN STREET S offers parking.
Does 1710 QUEEN STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 QUEEN STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 QUEEN STREET S have a pool?
No, 1710 QUEEN STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1710 QUEEN STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1710 QUEEN STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 QUEEN STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 QUEEN STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
