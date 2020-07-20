1710 QUEEN STREET S

1710 Queen Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Melrose - Mercy
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute one-story bungalow on a quiet curved street near a small park. Enclosed porch provides more living space. Two bedrooms and a bonus space in the back behind the kitchen. WD hookups. Small backyard and garage for storage. Tenant pays all utilities. Perfect for your next home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
