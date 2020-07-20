Amenities

165 Pompano Dr SE, St Petersburg, FL 33705 - For more information, call Sarah Morrow 727-330-0689. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1, 2020. Beautiful two bedroom, one and a half bathroom townhouse located on Big Bayou in the pet friendly community of Waterside at Coquina Key. This beautifully updated unit offers tile flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, laundry in the unit, and a large ground floor patio. The open kitchen offers a dining area that overlooks the living room and provides views of the water making you feel like you are on vacation every day. A half bath is located off of the kitchen and living area. The master bedroom has its own private balcony also overlooking the water, a large closet, and plenty of room for a king size bed and furniture. The second bedroom is also spacious and provides a full closet with deep storage. A beautifully updated shared bathroom with a combination shower and bathtub is on the second floor near the bedrooms and provides vanity storage. The linen closet found in the hallway provides additional storage. Waterside at Coquina Key is a pet friendly community and offers rented dock slips, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates then this is the place for you. Available for showings by appointment. See attachments for application process and rental fees.



