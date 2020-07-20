All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 165 Pompano Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
165 Pompano Dr SE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

165 Pompano Dr SE

165 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

165 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
165 Pompano Dr SE, St Petersburg, FL 33705 - For more information, call Sarah Morrow 727-330-0689. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1, 2020. Beautiful two bedroom, one and a half bathroom townhouse located on Big Bayou in the pet friendly community of Waterside at Coquina Key. This beautifully updated unit offers tile flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, laundry in the unit, and a large ground floor patio. The open kitchen offers a dining area that overlooks the living room and provides views of the water making you feel like you are on vacation every day. A half bath is located off of the kitchen and living area. The master bedroom has its own private balcony also overlooking the water, a large closet, and plenty of room for a king size bed and furniture. The second bedroom is also spacious and provides a full closet with deep storage. A beautifully updated shared bathroom with a combination shower and bathtub is on the second floor near the bedrooms and provides vanity storage. The linen closet found in the hallway provides additional storage. Waterside at Coquina Key is a pet friendly community and offers rented dock slips, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates then this is the place for you. Available for showings by appointment. See attachments for application process and rental fees.

(RLNE5403087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Pompano Dr SE have any available units?
165 Pompano Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Pompano Dr SE have?
Some of 165 Pompano Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Pompano Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
165 Pompano Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Pompano Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Pompano Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 165 Pompano Dr SE offer parking?
No, 165 Pompano Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 165 Pompano Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Pompano Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Pompano Dr SE have a pool?
Yes, 165 Pompano Dr SE has a pool.
Does 165 Pompano Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 165 Pompano Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Pompano Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Pompano Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus