1616 27TH AVENUE N

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

AMAZING LOCATION. This charming 2/1 bungalow has easy access to I275, is 5 min to downtown, and 15 min to the beach. Enjoy this quiet, friendly neighborhood from your enclosed front porch or your oversized, fully fenced backyard. Take full advantage of our great weather with the outdoor grill, deck, and fire pit. New washer/dryer in garage. Inside, enjoy the added living space of the separate living and dining rooms. A fully renovated chef’s kitchen easily accessible to both. This one won’t last long! $1395 includes electric, gas, water, sewer, trash. Tenant responsible for lawn care and maintenance.