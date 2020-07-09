All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1616 27TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1616 27TH AVENUE N
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

1616 27TH AVENUE N

1616 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1616 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING LOCATION. This charming 2/1 bungalow has easy access to I275, is 5 min to downtown, and 15 min to the beach. Enjoy this quiet, friendly neighborhood from your enclosed front porch or your oversized, fully fenced backyard. Take full advantage of our great weather with the outdoor grill, deck, and fire pit. New washer/dryer in garage. Inside, enjoy the added living space of the separate living and dining rooms. A fully renovated chef’s kitchen easily accessible to both. This one won’t last long! $1395 includes electric, gas, water, sewer, trash. Tenant responsible for lawn care and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 27TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1616 27TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 27TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1616 27TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 27TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1616 27TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 27TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1616 27TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1616 27TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1616 27TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1616 27TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 27TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 27TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1616 27TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1616 27TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1616 27TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 27TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 27TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus