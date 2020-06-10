All apartments in St. Petersburg
160 21st Ave S Unit B
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

160 21st Ave S Unit B

160 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

160 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
Vintage Studio Offered in Old Southeast of St. Petersburg!! Upgraded studio style home that is magnificently unique in its design. This open floor plans allows access to either the bedroom or dining room located off the kitchen. Enjoy the many windows with tons of natural lighting on this second-floor unit. Galley style like kitchen that embraces the super efficiency of the space with its cook top stove and stylish wooden cabinetry. A nice bistro set would offset this magnificent kitchen. Shared washer and dryer are available in the garage for your convenience. This rental price includes lawn care, water, trash and sewer!! Small storage area is available, the sizes are 50 in x24 in. Bartlett and Lassing Park is a short stroll away or take a bike ride!! The Old Southeast Market is just around the corner as well as the St. Petersburg Tennis Center. Several excellent dining options are just a block away not to mention the easy commute to vibrant Downtown St. Pete and the amazing beaches!! Available 2/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 21st Ave S Unit B have any available units?
160 21st Ave S Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 21st Ave S Unit B have?
Some of 160 21st Ave S Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 21st Ave S Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
160 21st Ave S Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 21st Ave S Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 21st Ave S Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 160 21st Ave S Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 160 21st Ave S Unit B offers parking.
Does 160 21st Ave S Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 21st Ave S Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 21st Ave S Unit B have a pool?
No, 160 21st Ave S Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 160 21st Ave S Unit B have accessible units?
No, 160 21st Ave S Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 160 21st Ave S Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 21st Ave S Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
