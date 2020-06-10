160 21st Ave S Unit B

Amenities

Vintage Studio Offered in Old Southeast of St. Petersburg!! Upgraded studio style home that is magnificently unique in its design. This open floor plans allows access to either the bedroom or dining room located off the kitchen. Enjoy the many windows with tons of natural lighting on this second-floor unit. Galley style like kitchen that embraces the super efficiency of the space with its cook top stove and stylish wooden cabinetry. A nice bistro set would offset this magnificent kitchen. Shared washer and dryer are available in the garage for your convenience. This rental price includes lawn care, water, trash and sewer!! Small storage area is available, the sizes are 50 in x24 in. Bartlett and Lassing Park is a short stroll away or take a bike ride!! The Old Southeast Market is just around the corner as well as the St. Petersburg Tennis Center. Several excellent dining options are just a block away not to mention the easy commute to vibrant Downtown St. Pete and the amazing beaches!! Available 2/1/2020.