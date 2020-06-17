157 43RD AVENUE NE

Amenities

Welcome to your professionally remodeled home in beautiful N.E St Petersburg! Not only is it perfect for a family, home office, AND entertaining, but it's also ideally located. You can go on a short WALK to nearby waterfront & recreation parks, shopping, & great restaurants; or hop on the nearby trail & bike your way to all that downtown has to offer. Top ranked schools, golf courses, beaches, and the interstate are all just minutes away as well. This home looks/feels brand new & boasts an open concept, split 4 bedroom, 2 bath plan with on suite master bath. The kitchen/dining/living spaces are spacious, flow well, & lead to an outdoor living space with a beautiful deck, large backyard (room for pool), boat/RV parking pads, & ALLEY ACCESS. You'll love the new beautiful waterproof LVP wood-like flooring, fresh paint, & updated windows throughout. The trendy eat-in kitchen offers a bar, plenty of NEW soft-close wood shaker cabinets/granite counter space, & SS appliances. Don't miss a thing while in the kitchen that overlooks the living/dining spaces, inviting FIREPLACE (with built-in bookshelves), & sliding glass doors to the deck & backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with one of them offering a private entrance. The remodeled baths have beautiful fixtures, vanities, & trendy tile. Find TONS OF STORAGE in the spacious inside laundry/utility rooms & in the big closets in each bedroom & hall. The big 4th bedroom/office can be easily converted to garage if desired. Room sizes estimated