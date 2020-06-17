All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
157 43RD AVENUE NE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

157 43RD AVENUE NE

157 43rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

157 43rd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your professionally remodeled home in beautiful N.E St Petersburg! Not only is it perfect for a family, home office, AND entertaining, but it's also ideally located. You can go on a short WALK to nearby waterfront & recreation parks, shopping, & great restaurants; or hop on the nearby trail & bike your way to all that downtown has to offer. Top ranked schools, golf courses, beaches, and the interstate are all just minutes away as well. This home looks/feels brand new & boasts an open concept, split 4 bedroom, 2 bath plan with on suite master bath. The kitchen/dining/living spaces are spacious, flow well, & lead to an outdoor living space with a beautiful deck, large backyard (room for pool), boat/RV parking pads, & ALLEY ACCESS. You'll love the new beautiful waterproof LVP wood-like flooring, fresh paint, & updated windows throughout. The trendy eat-in kitchen offers a bar, plenty of NEW soft-close wood shaker cabinets/granite counter space, & SS appliances. Don't miss a thing while in the kitchen that overlooks the living/dining spaces, inviting FIREPLACE (with built-in bookshelves), & sliding glass doors to the deck & backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with one of them offering a private entrance. The remodeled baths have beautiful fixtures, vanities, & trendy tile. Find TONS OF STORAGE in the spacious inside laundry/utility rooms & in the big closets in each bedroom & hall. The big 4th bedroom/office can be easily converted to garage if desired. Room sizes estimated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 43RD AVENUE NE have any available units?
157 43RD AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 43RD AVENUE NE have?
Some of 157 43RD AVENUE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 43RD AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
157 43RD AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 43RD AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 157 43RD AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 157 43RD AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 157 43RD AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 157 43RD AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 43RD AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 43RD AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 157 43RD AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 157 43RD AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 157 43RD AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 157 43RD AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 43RD AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
