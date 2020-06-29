All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1544 49TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1544 49TH STREET N
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

1544 49TH STREET N

1544 49th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1544 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Super clean and ready for your arrival and a newly updated kitchen! There is a washer and dryer in the home too. Great location in this recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a fenced yard. A nice carport and long driveway provide great parking space and there is a turnaround with pavers for your exit convenience and it provided added parking. There is tile throughout most of the home and no carpeting which gives you an extra clean home feel. A very spacious front foyer, approximately 14 x 6 provides plenty of space for an office/study or to store your outdoor toys; like your bicycle or beach chairs. The kitchen has brand new cabinets solid surface counter tops making food preparation and clean-up a breeze. All windows have blinds for your convenience. One cat allowed. Request your appointment now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 49TH STREET N have any available units?
1544 49TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 49TH STREET N have?
Some of 1544 49TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 49TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1544 49TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 49TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 49TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1544 49TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1544 49TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 1544 49TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 49TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 49TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1544 49TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1544 49TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1544 49TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 49TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 49TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus