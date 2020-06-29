1544 49TH STREET N

Amenities

Super clean and ready for your arrival and a newly updated kitchen! There is a washer and dryer in the home too. Great location in this recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a fenced yard. A nice carport and long driveway provide great parking space and there is a turnaround with pavers for your exit convenience and it provided added parking. There is tile throughout most of the home and no carpeting which gives you an extra clean home feel. A very spacious front foyer, approximately 14 x 6 provides plenty of space for an office/study or to store your outdoor toys; like your bicycle or beach chairs. The kitchen has brand new cabinets solid surface counter tops making food preparation and clean-up a breeze. All windows have blinds for your convenience. One cat allowed. Request your appointment now!