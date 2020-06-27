151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Enjoy peaceful, resort style living in this gated community with plenty of amenities for everyone! Spacious, 2nd floor 1/1 in gated waterfront community! This unit features a large and private balcony overlooking the water, updated kitchen and appliances, an oversized walk in closet in the master bedroom, and in unit laundry. This waterfront community includes resort style amenities such as 24/7 gated entry with security personal, heated pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and gorgeous views. With a convenient location just 5 minutes from downtown St.Pete and 15 minutes from the beaches.