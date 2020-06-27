All apartments in St. Petersburg
151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE

151 Sea Horse Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

151 Sea Horse Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Enjoy peaceful, resort style living in this gated community with plenty of amenities for everyone! Spacious, 2nd floor 1/1 in gated waterfront community! This unit features a large and private balcony overlooking the water, updated kitchen and appliances, an oversized walk in closet in the master bedroom, and in unit laundry. This waterfront community includes resort style amenities such as 24/7 gated entry with security personal, heated pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and gorgeous views. With a convenient location just 5 minutes from downtown St.Pete and 15 minutes from the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have any available units?
151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have?
Some of 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
