147 8th Street N.

147 8th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Downtown St. Petersburg
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fabulous downtown Dupont Building - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Conveniently located to growing downtown St. Petersburg Mirror Lake area. Lots of room to spread out in this fabulous 2 bed 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage under building. Granite and hard wood floors. 1732 S.F. of living space. Will not last long. Come enjoy the amenities of your new home! Close to all major hwys and beaches. Property in process of painting and doing a final cleaning. Availability starting the 15th of sept. to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
