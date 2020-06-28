All apartments in St. Petersburg
147 8th Street N.

147 8th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

147 8th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous downtown Dupont Building - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
Conveniently located to growing downtown St. Petersburg Mirror Lake area.
Lots of room to spread out in this fabulous 2 bed 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage under building. Granite and hard wood floors.
1732 S.F. of living space. Will not last long. Come enjoy the amenities of your new home!
Close to all major hwys and beaches. Property in process of painting and doing a final cleaning. Availability starting the 15th of sept. to show.

(RLNE3794048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 8th Street N. have any available units?
147 8th Street N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 8th Street N. have?
Some of 147 8th Street N.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 8th Street N. currently offering any rent specials?
147 8th Street N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 8th Street N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 8th Street N. is pet friendly.
Does 147 8th Street N. offer parking?
Yes, 147 8th Street N. offers parking.
Does 147 8th Street N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 8th Street N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 8th Street N. have a pool?
No, 147 8th Street N. does not have a pool.
Does 147 8th Street N. have accessible units?
No, 147 8th Street N. does not have accessible units.
Does 147 8th Street N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 8th Street N. does not have units with dishwashers.
