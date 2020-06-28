147 8th Street N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous downtown Dupont Building - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

Conveniently located to growing downtown St. Petersburg Mirror Lake area.

Lots of room to spread out in this fabulous 2 bed 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage under building. Granite and hard wood floors.

1732 S.F. of living space. Will not last long. Come enjoy the amenities of your new home!

Close to all major hwys and beaches. Property in process of painting and doing a final cleaning. Availability starting the 15th of sept. to show.



(RLNE3794048)