All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1456 48TH AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1456 48TH AVENUE NE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

1456 48TH AVENUE NE

1456 48th Avenue Northeast · (813) 335-2304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1456 48th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Waterfront Living perfect for entertaining on quiet cul de sac with over 2300 sq ft of living space. Stunning family home with an open floor plan with water views from all rooms. Large kitchen opens to family room which includes custom honey maple cabinets, granite counter tops with additional cabinets and storage. Incredible master suite (20x48- 960 sq ft) includes 9 x 12 sq ft closet & additional space/office/nursery. master bathroom with sunken tub, separate shower, dual sinks & laundry area. Split floor plan includes 2 additional bedrooms with large hallway bath. Living room opens to large dining room. Other amenities include tile roof ( 2010), solar hot water, custom pavers in rear garden and 2 car garage. A rated school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 48TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
1456 48TH AVENUE NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 48TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1456 48TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 48TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1456 48TH AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 48TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1456 48TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1456 48TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1456 48TH AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 1456 48TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 48TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 48TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1456 48TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1456 48TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1456 48TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 48TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 48TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1456 48TH AVENUE NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity