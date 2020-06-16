1456 48TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage microwave range

Luxury Waterfront Living perfect for entertaining on quiet cul de sac with over 2300 sq ft of living space. Stunning family home with an open floor plan with water views from all rooms. Large kitchen opens to family room which includes custom honey maple cabinets, granite counter tops with additional cabinets and storage. Incredible master suite (20x48- 960 sq ft) includes 9 x 12 sq ft closet & additional space/office/nursery. master bathroom with sunken tub, separate shower, dual sinks & laundry area. Split floor plan includes 2 additional bedrooms with large hallway bath. Living room opens to large dining room. Other amenities include tile roof ( 2010), solar hot water, custom pavers in rear garden and 2 car garage. A rated school district.