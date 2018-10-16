144 20TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Located in the sought after Old Northeast Neighborhood. This 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow offers modern charm in one of St. Petersburg most vibrant rising areas. It is truly in the heart of everything. Walking distance to the Bay, Downtown Dt. Petersburg, Coffee Pot Bayou, Crescent Lake and Sunken Gardens. Situated on a corner lot with AMAZING landscaping w/ numerous butterfly and flowering plants surrounding the property. It makes you feel as if you are on Sunken Gardens property. Beautifully renovated Master bathroom with designer mosaic tile, glass shower door, sophisticated vanity and a Rainshower showerhead. Exquisite sleek design Marble fireplace, hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, French doors off master bedroom with a view of the backyard oasis, tankless water heater and “She Shed” for extra storage. BEST OF ALL, there is so much outdoor living with a large covered front porch with Trex decking and an expansive deck in the backyard for entertaining friends and family all year round. This High & Dry home is truly delightful. Just hop on your bike for a leisurely stroll to a plethora of restaurants, coffee shops and shopping to include a Trader Joe’s & Whole Foods Market. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to “Love where you Live”!!!