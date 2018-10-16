All apartments in St. Petersburg
144 20TH AVENUE N

144 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

144 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Located in the sought after Old Northeast Neighborhood. This 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow offers modern charm in one of St. Petersburg most vibrant rising areas. It is truly in the heart of everything. Walking distance to the Bay, Downtown Dt. Petersburg, Coffee Pot Bayou, Crescent Lake and Sunken Gardens. Situated on a corner lot with AMAZING landscaping w/ numerous butterfly and flowering plants surrounding the property. It makes you feel as if you are on Sunken Gardens property. Beautifully renovated Master bathroom with designer mosaic tile, glass shower door, sophisticated vanity and a Rainshower showerhead. Exquisite sleek design Marble fireplace, hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, French doors off master bedroom with a view of the backyard oasis, tankless water heater and “She Shed” for extra storage. BEST OF ALL, there is so much outdoor living with a large covered front porch with Trex decking and an expansive deck in the backyard for entertaining friends and family all year round. This High & Dry home is truly delightful. Just hop on your bike for a leisurely stroll to a plethora of restaurants, coffee shops and shopping to include a Trader Joe’s & Whole Foods Market. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to “Love where you Live”!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 20TH AVENUE N have any available units?
144 20TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 20TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 144 20TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 20TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
144 20TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 20TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 144 20TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 144 20TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 144 20TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 144 20TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 20TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 20TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 144 20TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 144 20TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 144 20TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 144 20TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 20TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
