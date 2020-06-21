All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

1420 25th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
New Renovated 2/2 in Kenwood with off street parking - Call Agent Directly @ 813-407-8990

TO VIEW 3D TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1561939?accessKey=5d5e

The back cottage is over 800sqft with wood tile floors throughout, new kitchen renovation with cabinets/countertops/appliances. It features a dedicated bathroom for each bedroom with new vanities and tile shower. Washer/Dryer onsite, off alley parking.

Water/Trash/Sewer/Lawn care included.

Small pets are ok with owner approval and additional fee (under 20lbs please)
12 month min.
Tenants must pass a $60 credit/background check

(RLNE5157020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 25th Street North (Back) have any available units?
1420 25th Street North (Back) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 25th Street North (Back) have?
Some of 1420 25th Street North (Back)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 25th Street North (Back) currently offering any rent specials?
1420 25th Street North (Back) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 25th Street North (Back) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 25th Street North (Back) is pet friendly.
Does 1420 25th Street North (Back) offer parking?
Yes, 1420 25th Street North (Back) does offer parking.
Does 1420 25th Street North (Back) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 25th Street North (Back) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 25th Street North (Back) have a pool?
No, 1420 25th Street North (Back) does not have a pool.
Does 1420 25th Street North (Back) have accessible units?
No, 1420 25th Street North (Back) does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 25th Street North (Back) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 25th Street North (Back) does not have units with dishwashers.
