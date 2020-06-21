1420 25th Street North (Back)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

New Renovated 2/2 in Kenwood with off street parking - Call Agent Directly @ 813-407-8990



TO VIEW 3D TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1561939?accessKey=5d5e



The back cottage is over 800sqft with wood tile floors throughout, new kitchen renovation with cabinets/countertops/appliances. It features a dedicated bathroom for each bedroom with new vanities and tile shower. Washer/Dryer onsite, off alley parking.



Water/Trash/Sewer/Lawn care included.



Small pets are ok with owner approval and additional fee (under 20lbs please)

12 month min.

Tenants must pass a $60 credit/background check



(RLNE5157020)