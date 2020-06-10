All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1408 LOCUST STREET NE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

1408 LOCUST STREET NE

1408 Locust Street Northeast · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

1408 Locust Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in the Heart of this Old NE neighborhood with Beautiful Tree Lined brick streets. Charming 2nd floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors and a light and bright Sun Porch included in Central A/C. Washer and dryer onsite. Dog friendly! Walking distance to waterfront parks and downtown St. Pete, only a couple of minutes walk to the famous Vinoy Hotel and Beach Drive with its abundance of bars and restaurants. Close to Museums, Cultural Events, waterfront festivals, Rowdies Soccer Field, Dali Museum and Hospitals.
There is a 2 car Garage offered for an additional $200. a month. Tenant should verify all room measurements for accuracy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 LOCUST STREET NE have any available units?
1408 LOCUST STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 LOCUST STREET NE have?
Some of 1408 LOCUST STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 LOCUST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1408 LOCUST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 LOCUST STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 LOCUST STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 1408 LOCUST STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1408 LOCUST STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1408 LOCUST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 LOCUST STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 LOCUST STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1408 LOCUST STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1408 LOCUST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1408 LOCUST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 LOCUST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 LOCUST STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
