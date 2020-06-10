1408 LOCUST STREET NE

Amenities
Live in the Heart of this Old NE neighborhood with Beautiful Tree Lined brick streets. Charming 2nd floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors and a light and bright Sun Porch included in Central A/C. Washer and dryer onsite. Dog friendly! Walking distance to waterfront parks and downtown St. Pete, only a couple of minutes walk to the famous Vinoy Hotel and Beach Drive with its abundance of bars and restaurants. Close to Museums, Cultural Events, waterfront festivals, Rowdies Soccer Field, Dali Museum and Hospitals.
There is a 2 car Garage offered for an additional $200. a month. Tenant should verify all room measurements for accuracy.