All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1400 Gandy Blvd N 702
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1400 Gandy Blvd N 702

1400 Gandy Blvd N # 702 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1400 Gandy Blvd N # 702, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Barcley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
1bed/1bath Condo with beautiful lake view - Property Id: 85827

Windjammer Condominium is a gated community conveniently located close to I-275, only minutes to 4th Street, near downtown St. Petersburg, Clearwater or Tampa International Airport, easy access to shopping & restaurants, famous beaches just 20 min away... Enjoy the community's pool and the hot tub, gas grill area, sand pit volleyball court and much more. The curious eyes of the neighbors won't bother you since the unit overlooking the lake, so you'll enjoy your privacy and calming view from every room of your place... The unit is located on the ground floor, wood flooring, fresh paint, pretty kitchen, nice dining area, big bedroom with walk in closet, updated bathroom. Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the huge screened balcony overlooking the lake. Full size washer/dryer in the unit. Water included with the rent.
First month rent of $975 plus the same amount of the security deposit is required to move in.

Application fee is $100 ( sorry, association requirements). No Pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85827
Property Id 85827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4506448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 have any available units?
1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 have?
Some of 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 offer parking?
No, 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 has a pool.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 have accessible units?
No, 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Gandy Blvd N 702 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus