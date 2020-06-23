1400 Gandy Blvd N 702

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court

1bed/1bath Condo with beautiful lake view - Property Id: 85827



Windjammer Condominium is a gated community conveniently located close to I-275, only minutes to 4th Street, near downtown St. Petersburg, Clearwater or Tampa International Airport, easy access to shopping & restaurants, famous beaches just 20 min away... Enjoy the community's pool and the hot tub, gas grill area, sand pit volleyball court and much more. The curious eyes of the neighbors won't bother you since the unit overlooking the lake, so you'll enjoy your privacy and calming view from every room of your place... The unit is located on the ground floor, wood flooring, fresh paint, pretty kitchen, nice dining area, big bedroom with walk in closet, updated bathroom. Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the huge screened balcony overlooking the lake. Full size washer/dryer in the unit. Water included with the rent.

First month rent of $975 plus the same amount of the security deposit is required to move in.



Application fee is $100 ( sorry, association requirements). No Pets

