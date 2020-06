Amenities

patio / balcony

***Available Now***Cute and comfy 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready! Enjoy a front porch entry, easy-care tile throughout including living room, eat-in kitchen, and bedrooms. Nice patio in the backyard! Convenient access to, Gulf Beaches, and Downtown St.Petersburg. Hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.