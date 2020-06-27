135 19TH AVENUE N

Amenities

OLD NORTH EAST, LOCATION! Enjoy Living in Highly Desirable Historic Old North East. Remolded One Bedroom apartment garage with spacious Walk-in Closet. All new appliances, 1 Car Garage with Laundry, private patio. A Must See. There is a Public Beach, tennis courts, community pool, Beach Volley Ball, park, dog park and Boat Ramp near by. 1 SMALL Pet, At Owners Discretion, with a Non-refundable $350 Pet Fee. Water, sewer, trash included. 1st and Security Deposit due at Lease Must have Good Credit and Clean Background check, no evictions. Renters Insurance, Required Smoke Free home.