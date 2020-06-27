All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:05 AM

135 19TH AVENUE N

135 19th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

135 19th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
OLD NORTH EAST, LOCATION! Enjoy Living in Highly Desirable Historic Old North East. Remolded One Bedroom apartment garage with spacious Walk-in Closet. All new appliances, 1 Car Garage with Laundry, private patio. A Must See. There is a Public Beach, tennis courts, community pool, Beach Volley Ball, park, dog park and Boat Ramp near by. 1 SMALL Pet, At Owners Discretion, with a Non-refundable $350 Pet Fee. Water, sewer, trash included. 1st and Security Deposit due at Lease Must have Good Credit and Clean Background check, no evictions. Renters Insurance, Required Smoke Free home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 19TH AVENUE N have any available units?
135 19TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 19TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 135 19TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 19TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
135 19TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 19TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 19TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 135 19TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 135 19TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 135 19TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 19TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 19TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 135 19TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 135 19TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 135 19TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 135 19TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 19TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
