All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 133 41ST AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
133 41ST AVENUE NE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

133 41ST AVENUE NE

133 41st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

133 41st Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED and MOVE-IN READY in a GREAT DOWNTOWN St Pete neighborhood – close to Crisp Park and easy walking/biking distance to all that DTSP has to offer. This home offers an OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen and living area plus 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms – including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a fully renovated en-suite bathroom with a beautiful vanity and shower plus a large walk-in closet for plenty of storage. This home also includes a large one car attached garage for safe/easy access to the home. There is also a fully fenced in back yard as well as a large screened in back patio. This home has been meticulously cared for and updated so you can move right in and make it yours! OWNER PROVIDES all lawn maintenance and washer/dryer. TENANT RESPONSIBLE for all utilities. This home is meticulously cared for by our extremely attentive property management/maintenance team – we value our tenants as customers. Don’t miss this opportunity to rent this extremely high quality home in the downtown St Pete area. NO APPLICATION fee is charged if the applicant follows these instructions. 1. Application: Fill out ONE PER PERSON for anyone 16 and over that will be living in the house. 2. Provide the 2 most recent copies of your paychecks (you are welcome to mark out your bank information). 3. Provide a copy of your drivers license. A picture with your phone is fine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 41ST AVENUE NE have any available units?
133 41ST AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 41ST AVENUE NE have?
Some of 133 41ST AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 41ST AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
133 41ST AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 41ST AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 133 41ST AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 133 41ST AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 133 41ST AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 133 41ST AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 41ST AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 41ST AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 133 41ST AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 133 41ST AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 133 41ST AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 133 41ST AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 41ST AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus