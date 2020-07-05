133 41ST AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED and MOVE-IN READY in a GREAT DOWNTOWN St Pete neighborhood – close to Crisp Park and easy walking/biking distance to all that DTSP has to offer. This home offers an OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen and living area plus 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms – including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a fully renovated en-suite bathroom with a beautiful vanity and shower plus a large walk-in closet for plenty of storage. This home also includes a large one car attached garage for safe/easy access to the home. There is also a fully fenced in back yard as well as a large screened in back patio. This home has been meticulously cared for and updated so you can move right in and make it yours! OWNER PROVIDES all lawn maintenance and washer/dryer. TENANT RESPONSIBLE for all utilities. This home is meticulously cared for by our extremely attentive property management/maintenance team – we value our tenants as customers. Don’t miss this opportunity to rent this extremely high quality home in the downtown St Pete area. NO APPLICATION fee is charged if the applicant follows these instructions. 1. Application: Fill out ONE PER PERSON for anyone 16 and over that will be living in the house. 2. Provide the 2 most recent copies of your paychecks (you are welcome to mark out your bank information). 3. Provide a copy of your drivers license. A picture with your phone is fine.