133 41st Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703 North East Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
This home is BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED and MOVE-IN READY in a GREAT DOWNTOWN St Pete neighborhood – close to Crisp Park and easy walking/biking distance to all that DTSP has to offer. This home offers an OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen and living area plus 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms – including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a fully renovated en-suite bathroom with a beautiful vanity and shower plus a large walk-in closet for plenty of storage. This home also includes a large one car attached garage for safe/easy access to the home. There is also a fully fenced in back yard as well as a large screened in back patio. This home has been meticulously cared for and updated so you can move right in and make it yours! OWNER PROVIDES all lawn maintenance and washer/dryer. TENANT RESPONSIBLE for all utilities. This home is meticulously cared for by our extremely attentive property management/maintenance team – we value our tenants as customers. Don’t miss this opportunity to rent this extremely high quality home in the downtown St Pete area. NO APPLICATION fee is charged if the applicant follows these instructions. 1. Application: Fill out ONE PER PERSON for anyone 16 and over that will be living in the house. 2. Provide the 2 most recent copies of your paychecks (you are welcome to mark out your bank information). 3. Provide a copy of your drivers license. A picture with your phone is fine.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 41ST AVENUE NE have any available units?
