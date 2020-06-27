All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

1321 52ND STREET N

1321 52nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1321 52nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Disston Heights in St. Pete! Non flood zone area with great location to shopping, commuting, and dining. This home has almost 1100sqft of livable space including an nice bonus room off of the kitchen. Home has been updated in several ways including interior and exterior paint, new appliances, new fixtures, and polished terrazzo floors. Simple yet complete. With full wraparound drive that allow for private parking and access to your own 1 car garage. Master bath allows access to both the garage and bedroom. Garage also houses the washer/dryer as well. Come see this super cute home in a quaint quiet neighborhood. Lawn maintenance and pest control included in asking price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 52ND STREET N have any available units?
1321 52ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 52ND STREET N have?
Some of 1321 52ND STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 52ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1321 52ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 52ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1321 52ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1321 52ND STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1321 52ND STREET N offers parking.
Does 1321 52ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 52ND STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 52ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 1321 52ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1321 52ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1321 52ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 52ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 52ND STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
