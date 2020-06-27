1321 52ND STREET N

Amenities

Welcome to Disston Heights in St. Pete! Non flood zone area with great location to shopping, commuting, and dining. This home has almost 1100sqft of livable space including an nice bonus room off of the kitchen. Home has been updated in several ways including interior and exterior paint, new appliances, new fixtures, and polished terrazzo floors. Simple yet complete. With full wraparound drive that allow for private parking and access to your own 1 car garage. Master bath allows access to both the garage and bedroom. Garage also houses the washer/dryer as well. Come see this super cute home in a quaint quiet neighborhood. Lawn maintenance and pest control included in asking price.